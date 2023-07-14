Home Nation

RSS meet in Ooty to review outreach plan

The progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan, details of branch level social work and exchange of experiences of will also be discussed.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started in the presence of its country head Mohan Bhagwat and other functionaries at Tamil Nadu Nilgris district on Thursday.

The RSS meeting involving ‘All India Prant Pracharaks’ will continue till July 15 and would re-deliberate on Sangh’s activities being carried out across the country in the larger interest of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

According to an RSS statement, all senior functionaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, are attending the meeting. The objective of the RSS is to discuss performances of the Sangh last year. Sunil Ambekar, the head of Sangh’s publicity wing, said this annual meeting is held every year mainly to discuss organisational matters.

He said that Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, along with all co-Sarkaryavahs such as Dr Krishna Gopal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt are attending the meeting. All India office-bearers of all work departments of the Sangh would attend the meeting.

The progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan, details of branch level social work and exchange of experiences of will also be discussed. “At the meeting, discussions will also be held regarding the planning of programs for the next four-five months and the current situation”, said Sunil Ambekar, the All India Publicity Head of RSS.

“The meeting will also review the Sangh Shiksha Varg (RSS training camps) held this year, and the progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan for expanding the organisation. The meeting also aims to deliberate upon, among others, Shakha-level activities related to social transformation”, Ambekar said.

All senior functionaries, including RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, are attending the meeting. The saffron mentor of the BJP will discuss performances of the Sangh in the last one year. 

