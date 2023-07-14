Home Nation

UP Congress may go for non-BJP tie-ups after polls in 5 states

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that the regional satraps should be given preference in leadership role while taking on the ruling BJP in respective states.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Though most Congress leaders want to go it alone in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they feel that if the central leadership decides to get into any alliance at all in Uttar Pradesh, it should take shape only after the results of the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“In that case, if the party fares well in state assembly polls like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, it will be better placed to bargain with prospective allies like Samajwadi Party-RLD combination or the Bahujan Samaj Party,” said a leader of UP Congress.

However, the current political scenario of the state has SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reiterating that the regional satraps should be given preference in leadership role while taking on the ruling BJP in respective states. His statement clearly implies that if SP enters into an alliance with Congress, it will have the upper hand, and this notion is unnerving the UP Congress leadership. Consequently, the Congress is likely inclined to have a tie-up with the BSP than the SP.

