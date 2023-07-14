Home Nation

Video of man urinating on Dalit man goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

Police have arrested one Jawahar Patel and his accomplice in connection with the incident.

Published: 14th July 2023 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SONBHADRA: Two people have been arrested after a video purporting to show a man urinating on another, reportedly a Dalit, was widely circulated on social media, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in the district's Jugail area on July 11.

The pair, who enjoyed good relations, had an argument after consuming alcohol and Jawahar Patel allegedly assaulted Gulab Kol before urinating on his ears, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said.

As the victim was drunk, he did not realise what had happened.

However, someone shot a video of the incident that was later circulated on social media, he said.

Kol has lodged a complaint in this regard and an FIR is being registered, Singh said.

Patel and his accomplice have been arrested, he added.

The incident follows the arrest of Pravesh Shukla in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man urinating Uttar Pradesh video social media
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp