FIR filed against Manipur singer for controversial song, LPG trucks allegedly torched

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged against popular Meitei singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta for a song which allegedly targeted the Kuki community.

The FIR was lodged by an individual Nengzalian Tonsing with the police in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district.

The police registered a case against the singer under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief), and section 3(1) U of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) alleged three trucks, carrying LPG cylinders and owned by a Kuki-Zo tribal, were torched by a group of women in the West Sekmai village of Imphal on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Manipur Governor indicates 'foreign hand' behind violence; state peaceful for third successive day

The vehicles remained stranded at the Indian Oil Corporation’s gas plant in Sekmai since May 3 when the violence broke out and were being moved out to Kangpokpi district after the owner Misao Gas agency had received approval from the police, the ITLF said.

It said the N Biren Singh-led government claimed the state was returning to normalcy but in reality, there was no peace at all on the ground.

“The majority community is still continuing with its ethnic cleansing programme – targeting the life and property of all Kuki-Zo tribals. This is why, there needs to be total separation of the communities for peace to return,” the ITLF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress trained its guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP again over the Manipur violence.

“The inaction and silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP government on the situation in Manipur is unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal,” the Congress said on Saturday.

It alleged the central government abdicated its responsibility to the people of Manipur in particular and the Northeast in general.

GUWAHATI: An FIR was lodged against popular Meitei singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta for a song which allegedly targeted the Kuki community. The FIR was lodged by an individual Nengzalian Tonsing with the police in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district. The police registered a case against the singer under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief), and section 3(1) U of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) alleged three trucks, carrying LPG cylinders and owned by a Kuki-Zo tribal, were torched by a group of women in the West Sekmai village of Imphal on Saturday. ALSO READ | Manipur Governor indicates 'foreign hand' behind violence; state peaceful for third successive day The vehicles remained stranded at the Indian Oil Corporation’s gas plant in Sekmai since May 3 when the violence broke out and were being moved out to Kangpokpi district after the owner Misao Gas agency had received approval from the police, the ITLF said. It said the N Biren Singh-led government claimed the state was returning to normalcy but in reality, there was no peace at all on the ground. “The majority community is still continuing with its ethnic cleansing programme – targeting the life and property of all Kuki-Zo tribals. This is why, there needs to be total separation of the communities for peace to return,” the ITLF said in a statement. Meanwhile, opposition Congress trained its guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP again over the Manipur violence. “The inaction and silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP government on the situation in Manipur is unexplainable, unforgivable and criminal,” the Congress said on Saturday. It alleged the central government abdicated its responsibility to the people of Manipur in particular and the Northeast in general.