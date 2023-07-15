Fusion of skill and scale of India, US will give excellent results: Yogi 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hailing the Indo-US collaboration in the health sector and claiming that the state has a conducive environment for innovation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the combination of skill and scale of India and the US would fetch exceptional results for the world to see.

CM Yogi was speaking during the partnership programme in the healthcare sector between the Stanford University of the US and UP’s two prestigious institutions – Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow and JIMS, Gautam Buddha Nagar – under the UP Health Technology Summit 2023 here on Friday.

Referring to the country’s pandemic management, CM Yogi said India’s population was four times of the United States. “But during the pandemic, the COVID-19 mortality rate in India was half of that of the US. India managed the pandemic exceptionally well presenting an example before the world,” he said.

He highlighted the boom of startups in the country during the past decade claiming that India had taken big strides in this regard while emerging as a new hub for unicorns.

Promising his government’s full support to the partnership with the IndUS Global Foundation, CM Yogi claimed that Uttar Pradesh had a favourable environment for US innovation and startups.

“The IT and Electronics Department, along with prestigious institutions associated with the partnership programme, will extend support to the collaboration so that positive results can be seen as soon as possible”, he said.

“We believe that this partnership will prove to be very useful in promoting such startups in the field of medical health,” he said.

LUCKNOW: Hailing the Indo-US collaboration in the health sector and claiming that the state has a conducive environment for innovation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the combination of skill and scale of India and the US would fetch exceptional results for the world to see. CM Yogi was speaking during the partnership programme in the healthcare sector between the Stanford University of the US and UP’s two prestigious institutions – Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow and JIMS, Gautam Buddha Nagar – under the UP Health Technology Summit 2023 here on Friday. Referring to the country’s pandemic management, CM Yogi said India’s population was four times of the United States. “But during the pandemic, the COVID-19 mortality rate in India was half of that of the US. India managed the pandemic exceptionally well presenting an example before the world,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He highlighted the boom of startups in the country during the past decade claiming that India had taken big strides in this regard while emerging as a new hub for unicorns. Promising his government’s full support to the partnership with the IndUS Global Foundation, CM Yogi claimed that Uttar Pradesh had a favourable environment for US innovation and startups. “The IT and Electronics Department, along with prestigious institutions associated with the partnership programme, will extend support to the collaboration so that positive results can be seen as soon as possible”, he said. “We believe that this partnership will prove to be very useful in promoting such startups in the field of medical health,” he said.