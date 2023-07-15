Home Nation

LPSC Director at ISRO expresses confidence in soft landing of Chandrayaan-3

Earlier on Friday, Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said that landing is one important step for further exploration.

Published: 15th July 2023 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-3

ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRIHARIKOTA (Andhra Pradesh): Expressing his confidence in the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, Dr V Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at ISRO on Friday said that he is confident that they would succeed and after this would immediately go for Gaganyaan programme.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time on Friday.

"Chandrayaan3 will reach to the moon on August 23...This is an important project for India. We are going to make soft landing for the first time. I am confident, we will succeed..." Dr V Narayanan said.

"After this, we are immediately going for Gaganyaan programme...We are also going for Aditya L1 Mission in August..," he further said.

Earlier today, Director of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said that landing is one important step for further exploration.

"Chandrayaan3 is a very important step...Landing this time is very important. Unless you land, you cannot take samples, you cannot land human beings, and you cannot create moon bases. So, landing is one important step for further exploration," said ISRO chief S Somanath.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrayan-3 Dr V Narayanan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp