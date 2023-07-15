Police use water cannon on Congress workers protesting against exam 'scam' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Several Congress workers and leaders were injured allegedly in police action during their protest against the alleged irregularities in the Patwari Recruitment Exam in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday.

The critically injured party members included newly appointed Bhopal district Congress president Monu Saxena and female worker Mahak Rana.

The incident happened when around 200 Congress workers as part of their march to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house, tried to make their way through the barricades near the Banganga Crossing.

The protestors did not stop despite the barricades; instead, they climbed on the top of the barricades which resulted in the police using water cannon to stop them.

Due to the sudden force of water, some Congress workers fell down from the barricades, while other workers of the opposition party were injured allegedly after being pulled down by on-duty cops.

While local MLA and former MP minister PC Sharma alleged that more than 20 workers and leaders were hurt in a police lathi charge, a senior on-duty police officer denied any police cane charge and instead blamed the protestors for getting injured due to falling from the barricades after coming in contact with the sudden rush of water from the water cannon.

Visuals of the protest showed deep injuries to at least two Congress workers, including Bhopal district Congress chief Monu Saxena who sustained a deep injury in the eye and Mahak Rana.

Congress workers injured during protest against the alleged irregularities in the Patwari recruitment exam in Bhopal.

While condemning police action on the party workers in Bhopal, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “I want to say very clearly to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government that the people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind to uproot the BJP government. Neither the Congress workers nor the people of Madhya Pradesh are afraid of your atrocities. Each and every worker of the Congress will continue to fight the battle to uproot the misrule with double enthusiasm.”

For the last four days, the opposition Congress has been alleging major irregularities in the March-April Patwari Recruitment Exam conducted by the Employee Selection Board-ESB (formerly known as Vyapam).

The Congress has been particularly alleging scams in the recruitment test based on the declaration of the ten toppers of the exam, seven of whom had appeared in the test on different dates and different shifts at the same examination centre in a management and engineering college run by BJP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwah in Gwalior district.

The state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta had recently alleged major irregularities in candidates under the disabled category, claiming that a large number of them were from one part of Morena district only.

The principal opposition party has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, even as the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced putting an on hold appointment based on the exam results and also ordered a re-examination of results of the concerned exam centre in Gwalior district.

