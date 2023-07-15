Sops galore as Shivraj announces 42 per cent DA for MP state govt employees in poll year

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ten days after announcing a series of sops for contractual employees, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday, a 42 per cent dearness allowance for state government employees at par with Central government employees.

“In line with the June 23 announcement of bringing state government employees’ DA at par with the Central government employees, the state government employees will get 42 per cent DA, which will be at par with the central government employees,” the MP CM announced on Friday.

The hiked DA will come into force with retrospective effect from January 2023. “The DA arrears for the period January 2023 to June 2023 will be payable in three equal instalments. The 42 per cent DA will be added to July’s salary and be payable in August. The employees getting salary as per the sixth pay scale will see a proportionate increase in their DA.”

“Our government in 2014, decided to render a third pay time scale to all those state government employees who had completed 30 years of service. Now it has been decided to render a fourth pay time scale to all those state government employees, who have completed 35 years’ service on July 1, 2023, or thereafter,” the CM added.

However, it remains to be seen whether the state employees eyeing the old pension scheme in the wake of the opposition Congress’s poll guarantees are going to be satisfied with these fresh announcements by the CM or not. Earlier on July 4, the CM had made a slew of announcements for the contractual employees of the state government. The announcements included ending the existing system of annual contracts for the contract employees, giving them the benefits of the National Pension Scheme and giving them a 100 per cent amount in salary/honorarium.

He had also announced benefits under the health insurance scheme to the contractual employees, rendering them the benefits of compassionate appointment, gratuity on retirement, 50 per cent reservation for them in recruitment to regular posts in government departments and provision of maternity leave and other leaves like regular employees. The CM had also announced that the amount of salary deducted for contract employees due to certain reasons (protests) will be refunded and no cases against them would continue.

