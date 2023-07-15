Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: In-laws try to set woman ablaze over missing car in dowry

The complainant, Shashi Mishra has lodged a complaint with Harpur Budhat police against her husband and in-laws. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Published: 15th July 2023 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

GORAKHPUR: A woman has lodged a police complaint stating that her in-laws tried to set her ablaze for failing to provide a car as part of the dowry.

The complainant Shashi Mishra was married to Virendra Shukla of Deori village under the jurisdiction of Haraiya police station limits in 2015. 

Shashi claimed that during her marriage, her parents gave seven a dowry to the tune of seven and a half lakh which comprised gold and silver jewellery besides cash. However, she claimed that her husband used to harass her demanding a car. She was denied food on several occasions. 

Meanwhile, in 2016 she gave birth to a child who died of malnutrition. On June 6, 2023, her in-laws attempt to set her ablaze by pouring petrol over her. Shashi said that she somehow managed to escape. Following this, her in-laws beat her up and chased her out of the house.

Shashi lodged a complaint with the Harpur Budhat police against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in Rajya Sabha last year, 35,493 dowry deaths were reported in the country between 2017 and 2021.

About 20 dowry deaths were reported every day in the country between 2017 and 2021, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest of six deaths daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harpur Budhat police dowry Dowry Deaths Gorakhpur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp