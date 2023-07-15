Uttar Pradesh: In-laws try to set woman ablaze over missing car in dowry

By Online Desk

GORAKHPUR: A woman has lodged a police complaint stating that her in-laws tried to set her ablaze for failing to provide a car as part of the dowry.

The complainant Shashi Mishra was married to Virendra Shukla of Deori village under the jurisdiction of Haraiya police station limits in 2015.

Shashi claimed that during her marriage, her parents gave seven a dowry to the tune of seven and a half lakh which comprised gold and silver jewellery besides cash. However, she claimed that her husband used to harass her demanding a car. She was denied food on several occasions.

Meanwhile, in 2016 she gave birth to a child who died of malnutrition. On June 6, 2023, her in-laws attempt to set her ablaze by pouring petrol over her. Shashi said that she somehow managed to escape. Following this, her in-laws beat her up and chased her out of the house.

Shashi lodged a complaint with the Harpur Budhat police against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in Rajya Sabha last year, 35,493 dowry deaths were reported in the country between 2017 and 2021.

About 20 dowry deaths were reported every day in the country between 2017 and 2021, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest of six deaths daily.

