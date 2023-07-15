Water levels on the rise in Himachal dams as flash floods ravage North India

Harpreet Bajwa and Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN: As the gushing waters from rivers, drains and barrages batter the north-western belt of the country, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 13 revealed that the water levels in the Bhakra, Pong and Kol dams in Himachal Pradesh are almost double than the normal for this time of the year. The combined storage of these three dams is 97 per cent above the last 10-year average.

The water level in Thein Dam in Punjab, too, is 64 per cent more than the decade-long average. At least 108 persons have died, an equal number of people injured and at least a dozen are missing due to rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till July 13.

The bodies of people killed in flash floods are being recovered in Kullu and Mandi districts. So far 53 landslides and 22 flashfloods have hit the state, as per the data released today evening by the Himachal emergency operations centre. The state is likely to get heavy rain at isolated places till July 18 and the MeT office has issued a yellow alert.

The CWC data says the total combined capacity of the Bhakra, Pong and Kol dams is 12.475 billion cubic metres (BCM) and at present the storage is 7.606 BCM. Last year at this time it was 2.265 BCM and the average storage has been 3.855 BCM.

While yesterday the water level at Bhakra was 497.18 meters against the reservoir level of 512.06 meters. Thus the reservoir of the dam is filled up to 56 per cent of its total capacity this year compared to 21 per cent at the same time last year. The average of the last 10 years is 37 per cent.

The picture is no different at the Pong dam as the water level at the dam was 416.22 m yesterday against the total level of 423.67 meters, thus 67 per cent of the dam is full compared to 15 per cent at the same time last year.

Sources said due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of these dams, the inflow into these dams had been extraordinarily high since last week. The authorities had decided not to release excess water from these dams as already there is a heavy water influx in rivers and streams downstream and many areas are flooded.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board is monitoring the situation and a decision to release additional water from these dams would be taken in consultation with the partner states depending on the level of inflows and the demand for water, said sources. The Himachal police are now focusing on inaccessible areas and low mobile connectivity to trace stranded persons. “Rescue operation is on,’’ said officiating DGP Satwant Atwal.

