Class 8 student in Gwalior dies after alleged assault by teachers for not finishing homework

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A class VIII student in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district died at a government hospital on Sunday, four days after being allegedly beaten by teachers in the private school for not completing homework.

The boy's father Kok Singh Chouhan claimed that a teacher beat his son with a stick on July 12 and punished him in other ways, after which he fell ill.

The deceased minor had complained of headache and numbness in his arms and legs, besides experiencing bouts of vomiting and high fever upon returning home.

The family admitted him to two different private hospitals before shifting him to the government hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

The father further alleged that the teacher had pressured the family to get the boy treated at a private hospital instead of a government facility.

The teacher has beaten the boy on a previous occasion as well and the school management at the time assured that such action will not be repeated in the future, Chouhan claimed.

Meanwhile, the victim's family and neighbours also blocked the road outside the school with the minor's body, demanding action against the school's principal Akash Srivastava and two teachers Sonu Srivastava and Akbar Khan in the matter.

"Not just the two teachers, but even the school’s principal is responsible for my son’s death. The teachers beat my son with sticks and even threatened to throw him off the roof. We came to know about these cruel incidents only through my elder son Yogesh, who also studies in the same school," Koksingh alleged.

The minor's father also said that he had visited the school nine months ago to personally raised the issue of his younger son being targeted by some teachers physically.

"But despite requests nine months back, corrective measures weren’t taken by the school administration, which led to the July 12 incident under the scorching sun on the school premises. We went to the local police station and waited there for around four hours, but still, the FIR wasn’t registered, after which we’ve been forced to protest on the road for justice," Koksingh said.

When contacted in the matter, a senior Gwalior district police official said, "Justice will be rendered to the boy’s family. We’re awaiting the autopsy report and based on the report appropriate action will be taken."

