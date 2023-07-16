Home Nation

Six Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in UP's Meerut

The music system, which is a common feature in vehicles ferrying the pilgrims, came in contact with a low-hanging power line.

Locals gather near a camp after deceased �Kanwariyas� were electrocuted when their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire at Bhawanpur area. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Six kanwariya died from electrocution after a vehicle of the devotees came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in the Bhawanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Confirming the death of six kanwariyas, District Magistrate Deepak Meena told PTI on Sunday that a magisterial inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the additional district magistrate (administration) to investigate the causes of the accident.

According to Bhawanpur police station, the deceased were identified as Prashant Saini (14), Himanshu Saini (16), Mahendra Saini (45), Lakhmi (45), Manish (18), and Lakshya (12).

Earlier on Saturday night, Meena had told that 10 people who suffered electrocution were admitted to nearby hospitals, out of which five died.

On the inquiry committee, the district magistrate said that the superintendent of police (traffic) and a senior officer of the electricity department will be part of it.

The joint inquiry committee will submit its inquiry report within 48 hours. The district magistrate said that necessary action will be taken based on the investigation.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL) MD Chaitra V has said that a team from Energy Corporation is investigating the accident.

