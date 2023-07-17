Baghel govt prepones Chhattisgarh games to July 17 in view of Assembly polls 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The overwhelming response witnessed during the first ever ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’ sports event organised last year enthused the state government to prepone the traditional games contest, which is to commence today.

Spearheaded by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the day of the start of the two-month-long Chhattisgarhiya Olympics 2023-24 in an election year coincides with the popular local festival ‘Hareli Tihaar’ (Hareli means greenery).

The sports department expects around 50 lakh participants during the event. The state has 1.95 crore electorates as per the updated list. Besides the recognition of certificates and medals, the total prize money to be distributed will be close to Rs 10 crore.

The local Olympics event is divided into six phases in which participants of all ages, from children to the elderly in both male and female segments are encouraged to join as competitors. The event has 16 traditional games, including both team and single categories. This year, rope jumping and wrestling are new additions under the single category.

The competitive games will run simultaneously in rural and urban areas. Three different age groups have been earmarked for the players: up to 18 years, 18-40 years and above 40 years. The show will conclude on September 27, offering enough opportunities for the players to showcase their skills and compete further at a higher level.

There are a series of competitions at various levels, starting right from the primary level — Rajiv Yuva Mitan (Youth Friends’) club using a knock-out format followed by zonal, block, district, divisional and finally the state level. Across the state, there are 13,261 Mitan clubs where over 35.65 lahks participate as players.

The event has been conceptualised to revive various traditional sports that gradually seem to be disappearing in almost every state.

RAIPUR: The overwhelming response witnessed during the first ever ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’ sports event organised last year enthused the state government to prepone the traditional games contest, which is to commence today. Spearheaded by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the day of the start of the two-month-long Chhattisgarhiya Olympics 2023-24 in an election year coincides with the popular local festival ‘Hareli Tihaar’ (Hareli means greenery). The sports department expects around 50 lakh participants during the event. The state has 1.95 crore electorates as per the updated list. Besides the recognition of certificates and medals, the total prize money to be distributed will be close to Rs 10 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The local Olympics event is divided into six phases in which participants of all ages, from children to the elderly in both male and female segments are encouraged to join as competitors. The event has 16 traditional games, including both team and single categories. This year, rope jumping and wrestling are new additions under the single category. The competitive games will run simultaneously in rural and urban areas. Three different age groups have been earmarked for the players: up to 18 years, 18-40 years and above 40 years. The show will conclude on September 27, offering enough opportunities for the players to showcase their skills and compete further at a higher level. There are a series of competitions at various levels, starting right from the primary level — Rajiv Yuva Mitan (Youth Friends’) club using a knock-out format followed by zonal, block, district, divisional and finally the state level. Across the state, there are 13,261 Mitan clubs where over 35.65 lahks participate as players. The event has been conceptualised to revive various traditional sports that gradually seem to be disappearing in almost every state.