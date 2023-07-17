Home Nation

BJP sees regional parties as a big threat, says Pawar

The BJP considers regional parties and their influential leaders as a major threat to their winning prospects in 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar said.

Published: 17th July 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The BJP considers regional parties and their influential leaders as a major threat to their winning prospects in 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar said. That’s the reason the saffron party wants to break regional parties such as the NCP, the veteran leader told TNIE in an exclusive interview. 

“The BJP is using all their might and resources to divide the regional parties... Due to these parties, the BJP is struggling to expand its footprint beyond the North belt,” he added. He, however, cautioned that forging Opposition unity against the BJP is going to be a big challenge. “Opposition parties have to understand that it is not an easy task. They need to be united if they want to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said. 

Citing the differences among the opposition parties due to the dynamics of regional politics, Pawar said these ‘practical difficulties’ can’t be ignored. “For example, in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the Congress are rivals and, hence, can’t easily come together against the BJP. The same issue is in Kerala and other states. If these practical and genuine issues among Opposition parties are not sorted out, then we need to keep open the window of unity post elections... We have to prepare for different types of political scenarios,” he said. 

Pawar advised parties not to stretch their differences or criticise each other in such a way that it will cut down communication lines and strain relationships. Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who led the rebellion against Pawar senior, and other leaders from his camp including Praful Patel met the veteran leader on Sunday. They requested the senior leader’s support to keep the NCP united. “We asked him (Sharad Pawar) to think about our request over the next some days and guide us. He listened to us quietly but said nothing,” said Praful Patel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp