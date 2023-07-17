Chirag demands six Lok Sabha seats, one Rajya Sabha seat before joining NDA

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two days after the BJP president JP Nadda extended an invitation to LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan to join NDA's meeting, Chirag has demanded that BJP concede his party's demand of six Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

BJP leadership is trying hard to bring Chirag to the NDA fold as Nadda in his invitation letter not only described LJP (Ram Vilas) as an important partner but Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai is also in regular touch with the LJP scion.

Sources claimed that Chirag had already put forth his demands before BJP’s leaders.

Speculation is rife that Chirag will also be given a minister seat in the union cabinet but it seems he will take his own time to take a final stand. The NDA will hold its meeting in New Delhi on July 18.

Union Minister of State for Home Rai had met Chirag for the second time on Friday evening and invited him to join the NDA government in the centre.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief wants his party to be given six Lok Sabha seats including Hajipur and one Rajya Sabha seat, said a senior party leader.

Hajipur's seat is presently represented by Chirag's uncle and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, also the chief of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP). Paras reiterated that he would not vacate the seat for his nephew as he was the political heir of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Why should I shift from Hajipur? I have won from this seat in 2019 Lok Sabha election on the instruction of senior Paswan. You should ask from Chirag as to why he wants to change his seat as he had won twice from Jamui seat (first in 2014 and then in 2019),” Paras asserted.

On the other hand, Chirag said that Hajipur has been the traditional seat of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. “My father got elected from the Hajipur seat eight times which shows people's affection for their popular leader. People of the constituency still recall my father's contribution,” he added.

Sources said the Rajya Sabha seat which had fallen vacant following the death of Chirag's father Ram Vilas Paswan had not gone into the kitty of LJP (Ram Vilas). But later BJP sent its candidate on the seat vacated by senior Paswan's death.

Chirag had also visited the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in the state capital on Saturday to inquire about the health of BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, who was injured in a police lathi charge during the party`s assembly march last Thursday.

