Crooning for campaigns: Meet the female voices behind poll songs

BHOPAL: The assembly polls-bound Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an interesting battle of songs between two women poets-singers -- the Bihar-based Neha Singh Rathore and Bundelkhand (UP)-based Anamika Jain Amber.

The battle between the two young women poets-singers dates back to the 2021-22 assembly poll season of adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

A few months before the assembly polls in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh in the spring of 2022, Neha Singh Rathore came out with a popular Bhojpuri composition, “UP Mein Ka Ba,” which targeted the Yogi Adityanath led state government on a host of issues.

Just a few weeks later, the Lalitpur-UP-born Anamika Jain Amber responded to Neha’s number with her Bundeli composition, “UP Mein Baba Hain-UP Mein Baba,” which narrated the achievements of the BJP government in the politically crucial north Indian state.

While the BJP retained power with an impressive majority in UP in March 2022, the Bihar-based Bhojpuri singer received a notice under Section 160 CrPc from Kanpur police around 11 months later.

Rathore allegedly inciting hatred among people through her composition, ‘UP Mein Ka Ba- Season 2,’ was one of the multiple complaints against her.

Five months later, another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, is proving to be an ideal ground for a revival of the battle of songs between the two young women poets-singers, ahead of the year-end assembly polls.

Neha who was recently booked by Bhopal police on a ruling BJP leader’s complaint over her social media post, allegedly linking RSS with the shocking urination on a tribal man episode in MP’s Sidhi district, recently released on social media a composition, “MP Mein Ka Ba” on the lines of her highly popular ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ song.

The 1.27 minutes song which was shared widely on social media platforms, particularly by the opposition Congress and its leaders, targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP, on a host of issues, including the recent case of urination on tribal man by an alleged BJP man, the collapse of 6 statues at Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok temple corridor and the alleged irregularities in the MP Patwari Recruitment Exam.

Just when the Congress leaders were lapping up and sharing Rathore’s Bhojpuri song aggressively, came Anamika Jain Amber’s response to Rathore through the composition, ‘Mama Magic Karat Hain-Modi Magic Karat Hain.”

In the song released on social media on Sunday, Anamika starts by telling that her composition is a reply to those who have started questioning ‘Ka Ba-Ka Ba’ (what’s there) in poll-bound MP too just like UP in the past.

“Since they’re asking what is there in MP, I talked to people in MP and am subsequently informing what magic has been woven by PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP.”

