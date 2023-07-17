Home Nation

Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty 

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately.

Image of Vande Bharat Express for for representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said.

No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of a C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, the said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control, the official said.

Railway staff was conducting the repair work, he said.

