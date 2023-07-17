Nadda leads rally against Cong over graft, favouritism 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a powerful move amidst the election year, the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan after launching the ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ (Rajasthan will not tolerate it) campaign at Chandan Vatika in Bilwa near Jaipur on Sunday. Nadda took aim at the UPA and claimed “UPA means the government of Utpidan, Pakshpat aur Atyachar (oppression, favouritism and tyranny).”

Nadda said that in November Cong will be shown the way out. He criticised the Gehlot government, alleging it to be guilty of favouritism. Nadda highlighted the Vasundhara government’s swift response in establishing a fast-track court during the Jaipur bomb blast case, comparing it with the Gehlot government’s way of handling the release of involved terrorists.

Nadda said, “This is not the Gehlot government, it is a government that loots the house. It is a government that sends money to Delhi and kills the rights of the poor. This government has done the work of creating a record in corruption. ,” he said, adding, “We have to make Gehlot sit at home in November.”

