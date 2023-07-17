NCP chief Sharad Pawar plays hardball with Ajit Pawar faction, remains 'silent' in meeting

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is playing hardball with rebel NCP ministers and MLAs who left him and joined hands with the BJP.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and MLAs supporting him met Sharad Pawar on Monday and sought a solution to the political logjam within the NCP. Earlier on Sunday, NCP ministers including Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar.

“In both the meetings, Sharad Pawar did not react to their demand and remained silent. Instead, he asked them about sowing and monsoon in these MLAs' respective constituencies. He refused to talk politically with them. When all the ministers insisted and requested a solution for the current political logjam, Sharad Pawar, rather giving a solution, asked them for solutions. He said that his path is clear -- it is against the BJP and its ideology,” said a senior NCP leader requesting anonymity.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) state president Jayant Patil said when NCP MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction came to meet Sharad Pawar without informing him and his office, he called Patil and asked him to be present in the meeting.

“I was at Raj Bhavan, so after that when I was rushed to the YB Chavan Centre, these MLAs were sitting outside his office. Sharad Pawar did not call them in until I arrived. We had a meeting with them, but his stand was very clear. Sharad Pawar has already spoken clearly in the recent Yeola rally, so it is not right from his part to speak again and again and issue clarifications. The matter is closed from our side. If the rebel MLAs continue to meet him, then Pawar saheb never closes the dialogue. The dialogue will continue with them,” Patil added.

A leader close to Ajit Pawar said, “The BJP is keen to offer the chief ministerial post to Ajit Dada, but they are asking for the support of Sharad Pawar. The BJP has even offered a key Union cabinet portfolio to NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. We are trying to convince him that if we remain with the BJP, then there is a future for the party. Sharad Pawar is our leader so we continue to meet him.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar’s decision not to attend Monday's dinner for Opposition leaders sparked speculation on whether he is taking a U-turn. But his office later clarified that he will attend the meeting on Tuesday in Bangalore and that he had missed Monday's dinner due to previous commitments in Mumbai.

