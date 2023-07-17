Power Games: PMO denies extension to Gadkari’s key men in NHAI

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Tension Within

PMO denies extension to Gadkari’s key men in NHAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has rejected a proposal sent by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for extending the tenure of its two top officials – Member (Technical) Mahabir Singh and Member (Projects) Manoj Kumar. They look after the critical aspects of the NHAI, India’s largest road and bridge builder. Sources said Singh and Kumar are considered close to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The NHAI, which functions under Gadkari’s ministry, had sought a two-year extension for these officers. Mahabir Singh was appointed NHAI’s Member (Technical) in July 2020 for three years. His term expires this month-end. Manoj Kumar’s term has also come to an end. According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Office was not happy with the performance of the two officers.

Pulling Apart

BJP’s RS pick brings focus on division of Bengal

The BJP leadership’s choice of Ananta Rai Maharaj as its candidate to represent West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha has reignited the debate on the division of West Bengal and the formation of a separate state comprising some districts of north Bengal and Assam. Ananta Rai is a leader of Koch-Rajbanshis and has been a votary of a separate state of ‘Greater Cooch Behar”. Rai heads the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, working to carve out a separate state from Bengal.

The BJP-led Union government is also in talks with Jibon Singha, chief of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO). KLO has been engaged in an armed struggle to create a separate state comprising north Bengal districts. Several BJP legislators from north Bengal have openly backed the demand for the division of Bengal. Union Minister of State for home affairs Nisith Pramanik, an MP from north Bengal, had earlier responded to a question about his government’s plan to divide Bengal by saying, “decision will be taken keeping in mind the people’s sentiments”. Pramanik accompanied Rai when the latter filed his nomination in the West Bengal assembly. The chatter for a new state is getting louder.

Legislating for Lawmakers

Cong may change stand on instant disqualification

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s comments last week that the courts cannot put a life ban on politicians who have been convicted and barred from contesting election has triggered discussion in the Congress on the disqualification issue. The CJI made the comment while hearing a petition on the period of disqualification filed in 2016. It was the Supreme Court’s decision in the Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case in 2013 that resulted in the instant disqualification of MPs, MLAs and MLCs, who are convicted in a criminal case for two years or more. The then Congress-led government had moved swiftly to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision by bringing in an ordinance. But it was thwarted by Rahul Gandhi who tore the ordinance in a press conference calling it “complete nonsense”. This forced the government not to pass a bill to turn the ordinance into law. The party’s opinion on the issue has, however, changed over time, primarily as it feels that “the ruling BJP was using flimsy grounds to get lawmakers disqualified”. Sources said Congress is now in sync with other opposition parties who plan to bring in laws to protect lawmakers from being targeted by the central government.

