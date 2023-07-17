Raipur Diary: Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh house begins on July 17, expected to be stormy

Ejaz Kaiser By

​Last Assembly session likely to be stormy

The Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh House which begins today (Monday) and will continue till July 21, is likely to be stormy. It’s the last session ahead of the Assembly polls and the BJP is set to bring a no-confidence motion against the Bhupesh Baghel government. MLAs have filed 550 questions for the session in which the government is likely to table a supplementary budget besides half a dozen amendment bills. The opposition expressed unhappiness over the short duration of the session — four days — calling it as too short.

PCC chief’s focus: coordination, Mission 23

Deepak Baij, 42, the Congress Lok Sabha member from Bastar, assumed the charge of new Chhattisgarh state president in Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday amid challenges to have better coordination between the government and party organisation with barely 3 months remaining for the polls. Baij was welcomed by the Congressmen led by Pankaj Sharma and others on arrival in Raipur where his priority is ‘Mission 2023’, which is to ensure that Congress forms the government again. A close confidant of CM Bhupesh Baghel, he seems to be getting support as he has steadily climbed up the political ladder.

Chocolate range by women in rural areas

Rural India now has a growing chocolate base. Under BALCO’s Unnati project, trained rural women now have access to entrepreneurial avenues to pursue chocolate-making. The extensively prepared ‘exotic’ collection to the range of home-made chocolates with the addition of Blueberry and Cranberry chocolates are marketed under Project Unnati’s UnChoc brand. It encompasses a variety of chocolates ranging from classic varieties such as dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate, as well as nutty variations featuring almonds, cashews, and raisins. “Balco fosters an environment where women can thrive,” said CEO Rajesh Kumar.

