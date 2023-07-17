Red alert issued again for 7 districts in U’khand, relief teams on high alert

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Torrential rains in Uttarakhand have forced the authorities to issue a red alert for seven districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar for July 17.

The State Meteorological Centre also issued an orange alert across the state on July 18. A yellow alert is already in force in all districts of the hill state for July 19.

Meteorological Department director Dr Bikram Singh told this newspaper that the red alert warning includes the possibility of lightning with heavy rains and thunderstorms. Officers and departmental nodal officers of the Incident Response System of disaster management have been instructed to remain vigilant.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra said: “Additional forces of SDRF’s water police have been deployed at sensitive waterlogged places so that rescue operations can be undertaken swiftly.”

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Control Room Haridwar, the situation in rural areas remains stable due to a halt in rains on Sunday. “The platform of the Graf Bridge on the Joshimath-Malari motorway has been damaged due to excessive water and debris in the Gruthi Ganga river, about 8 km from Malari to Sumna,” Joshimath SDM Kumkum Joshi told this newspaper.

Public movement on the motor bridge remained restricted. Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continued in flood-hit areas in Haridwar. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army and police are carrying out the operations in Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Laksar and Haridwar tehsils, the officials said.

In these tehsils, 3,756 families have been affected in 71 villages. Of these families, 81 have been shifted to relief camps, they said. Five people have died in these areas due to the floods. Seven houses have been completely damaged and 201 suffered partial damage.

