UCC won't be a problem when people understand it: Rajnath Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The immense popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the people will ensure a comfortable win for the BJP and allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, believes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In an interview with Namita Bajpai, he says people have confidence in the Central leadership and its style of functioning. He also expressed his views on a host of issues ranging from UCC, and Chinese misadventures on the border to the Manipur crisis. Excerpts:

Om Prakash Rajbhar has returned to the NDA. Many other former allies of the BJP are said to be in talks with the party’s leadership. Looks like the old NDA would be reconstituted.

Our NDA family will be stronger than ever. A lot of parties are willing to join our alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is immense, and parties know that their future is secured within a strong alliance. He has established himself as a global leader and reaffirmed India’s pride abroad.

What is your assessment of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Will it be tougher with the opposition trying its best to cobble up a united front against BJP?

My assessment is that we are going to win more seats than in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Where are numbers going to come from? BJP has lost a couple of states recently and the ground situation has changed in many other states like Bihar.

In Karnataka, or for that matter Himachal Pradesh, we might have lost the Assembly elections, but in Lok Sabha polls, we are confident of getting more seats than in 2019. Our numbers are not going to reduce. Even during the Assembly polls in Karnataka, voters were clear that they would vote for the BJP in 2024 to bring the Modi government back.

In states like Bihar and Maharashtra, the numbers will be higher than in 2019. In fact, we may make a sweep in Bihar. People are quite confident of the central leadership and the way it is working. Look, the voting preferences in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are entirely different as the issues in both elections are different.

Modiji is emerging as a global figure, which is playing a big role in winning over people’s support. This is what is making other political players think of joining the NDA. The ruling alliance is going to be stronger with the arrival of many more partners ahead of the big battle in 2024.

Is the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) going to be a nagging issue? Many of your current and prospective allies hold contrary views on the UCC?

The Central government is trying its best to build consensus over the UCC before proceeding with it. People will be taken into confidence before making any move in that direction. As of now, many people do not have a clear idea of the concept. When people get a clearer picture, I think there won’t be much problem.

What’s the situation on the China border? Rahul Gandhi keeps making Chinese aggression and encroachment of Indian territory big political issues.

This is uncalled for. It should not be the approach. His statements always seem to challenge our own Army. Recall the day when Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had addressed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as ‘Durga’ after the 1971 war, which led to the formation of Bangladesh. During the confrontation with other countries, especially China, with which we have a long history of confrontation, the entire nation should stand united.

The fact is that we have got the support of the international community on the issue of Chinese misadventures on the border. Now, even China is expressing its willingness to resolve this dispute. It is because when a country gets strong globally, no one can dare browbeat it, and others are bound to listen to it.

Is the prolonged crisis in Manipur giving a tough time to the government?

The government is making continuous efforts to resolve the crisis. The talks are on. The most significant aspect of it is that there should not be any communication gap. The government is treading cautiously. We had given instructions to the Army to practise restraint.

We have been hearing this for quite some time now. Is there really a Union Cabinet reshuffle on cards?

No discussion over the issue has taken place at our level.

What is the government’s stand on MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh? Is he being given a long rope?

The case is in the court and it will take its course.

As an MP, are you happy with the development of your constituency, Lucknow?

It’s you who should tell me about this. The manufacturing of BrahMos missiles and the coming up of a textile park in Lucknow reflect the level of growth here. I never made any tall claims but have tried silently to effect a gradual makeover of the state capital. A lot of infrastructural facilities are on the anvil and they will be delivered in the days to come. The ambitious 104-km outer ring road is 90 per

cent ready and should be dedicated to the people by next November.

I will never let the growth of Lucknow suffer due to paucity of funds. I may be busy with national responsibilities but will ensure that the development projects of my constituency are kept on the fast track.

Will you be contesting in 2024?

Hope so.

