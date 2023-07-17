Home Nation

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: TMC candidate's husband kills his father, a BJP man, after she loses

The body of Buran Murmu (52) was found hanging from the ceiling in her room with multiple injury marks on the body and his son Biplab disappeared.

Published: 17th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Deadly political rivalry within the family surfaced in a Malda village after a youth allegedly murdered his BJP activist father after his TMC candidate wife was defeated by a candidate of the saffron camp in the just-concluded panchayat polls.

The body of Buran Murmu (52) was found hanging from the ceiling in his room with multiple injury marks on the body and his son Biplab disappeared. An altercation between the father and son broke out after Biplab’s wife Sharmila lost to a BJP candidate by 56 votes.

The police detained Sharmila for interrogation and are looking for Biplab. “Sharmila’s paternal family has been loyal to the TMC. The trouble in the family broke after she was selected as a TMC candidate. Buran was an active BJP worker and he could not accept that his daughter-in-law would represent a rival party.  After Sharmila’s defeat, Biplab held his father responsible alleging that Buran campaigned against Sharmila asking their neighbours not to vote for her,” a cop said.

