Women in forces set out on bikes in memory of Kargil

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of 26 women associated with the three armed forces will participate in an over 900-km bike rally on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The all-woman bike rally will begin at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on July 18 and culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26.

The rally will be flagged off by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Army Wives’ Welfare Association President Archana Pande.

The bike rally is being organised to commemorate the brave hearts who made their supreme sacrifice in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country during the 1999 Kargil conflict with the Pakistani Army. “The rally is aimed at showcasing the bold and indomitable spirit of women through the women bikers, thereby contributing to the mission of ‘Nari Sashaktikaran’ at the national level,” said an official.

Among the 26 bikers, the participants include serving women officers and non-commissioned officers, spouses of serving and retired personnel and ‘veer naris’. The widow of an armed forces personnel, who has laid down his life for the nation, whether in war or in a military operation, is called a ‘veer nari’. There are two veer naris from the Indian Army, and 14 serving officers, including 11 from Indian Army, two from Indian Air Force and one from Indian Navy. Besides, there are two non-commissioned officers.

Also, eight women who are either the spouses of serving or retired officers are also participating in the nine-day-long bike expedition. Two officers have been kept in reserve as well.

Beginning from NWM in Delhi, the bikers will be passing through the cities and towns of states like Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to reach the destination in Ladakh.

The rally is being conducted under the aegis of HQ Northern Command.

Kargil Vijay Diwas has been named after the successful Kargil military campaign named Operation Vijay. On this day, India successfully reclaimed command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani intruders during winter months.

The Kargil conflict was a three-month-long skirmish between India and Pakistan. It commenced in May 1999, when approximately 1,500 Pakistani soldiers intruded into the Indian Territory in Kargil of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim of severing the link between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Brave soldiers of the Indian Army had recaptured the dominating peaks after overcoming the seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain and weather. By July 20, the Indian forces managed to recapture Kargil heights.

Commemorating the grand victory

During Kargil conflict, 674 Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice and were awarded four Param Vir Chakras, 10 Maha Vir Chakras and 70 Vir Chakras, among others for gallantry. The IAF and Army operation was named Operation Safed Sagar. This year marks the 24th anniversary of that grand victory.

