Alleged sex video of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya: Maharashtra govt orders high-level probe

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a high level probe into an alleged sex video of former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday and said that no one will be spared in the probe.

Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danave raised the issue in the Maharashtra state legislative council.



Danave handed over a pen drive containing the video clips to Fadnavis. He alleged that Somaiya earlier used to extort money by filing false cases and asking central agencies to carry out a probe. "Now, the journey has turned from extornist to sextornist. He has also used bad words against women in these videos. We want a high level probe by a special investigation team," Danave demanded.

Fadnavis said it is a very serious matter. "We assure the House that the matter will be probed by a high level panel. We are not going to spare anyone. An impartial probe will be carried out. If anyone has a complaint or other documents and clips, they should submit it to the police for a probe. As per norms, the identity of the woman will not be revealed. The police will do its duty within the given framework," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab alleged that Somaiya destroyed many families by threatening to use central agencies. "Somaiya worked as a super cop and blackmailed people. We have suffered a lot because of him. Police have to check whether it was done with their consent or by threats," he said.

"Now, the question is who are these women who were sexually exploited. Besides, the state and central government should immediately withdraw his security cover. Why is the government wasting money on the security of such people," Parab added.

