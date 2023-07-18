Home Nation

Centre offers cheaper chana dal to temper skyrocketing prices

Under this arrangement, chana dal is also made available to state governments. The government believes that, unlike other commodities, pulses are interchangeable. 

Published: 18th July 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

For representational purpose.

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cool the skyrocketing retail price of protein-rich pulses, especially tur dal (pigeon pea), the Centre on Monday decided to sell chana dal (chickpea) directly to consumers at Rs 60 per kg. Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal launched the subsidised sale under the brand name Bharat Dal. 

The subsidised price of chana dal is Rs 60 per kg for a 1-kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for a 30-kg bag. The milling and packaging of the chana dal is undertaken by NAFED for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal.

Under this arrangement, chana dal is also made available to state governments. The government believes that, unlike other commodities, pulses are interchangeable. However, traders say the government has no other option as it has stocked around 4 million tonnes of chana dal but has insufficient stock of other pulses to intervene in the market. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subsidised chana dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp