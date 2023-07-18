Home Nation

Death toll due to floods in Assam reaches 8, over 1 lakh people still affected

Due to the heavy rain fresh areas of croplands are still underwater, covering around 3,653 hectares.

Assam floods

Representational image: A boy with his cattle wades through a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The death toll due to the floods in Assam has increased to eight after a man fell in the overflowing water and died in Sonitpur district, with more than 1 lakh people still affected in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 1,11,258 persons in the districts of Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur remain affected by the floods.

The district most hit by the flooding is Golaghat, followed by Sivasagar and Dhemaji.

While the Dikhou river in Sivasagar is flowing above the highest flood level, major rivers like the Disang and Brahmaputra are also flowing above the danger threshold.

Meanwhile, the latest fatality was reported from Nazira.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, a total of 91,797 domestic animals have also been impacted by the floodwaters.

Due to the heavy rain fresh areas of croplands are still underwater, covering around 3,653 hectares.

Floods have also damaged infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and embankments, in nine different districts, while eight others have reported erosions, the ASDMA said.

The floods have affected 441 villages in 32 revenue circles in 17 districts.

At least 85 relief camps are housing 3,152 people in the state.

