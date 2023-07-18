Fresh rain mayhem in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Harpreet Bajwa and Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN/CHANDIGARH: The rain fury continued to wreak havoc in North India on Monday, claiming 10 lives in three states. Five persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand, while Haryana reported four deaths and Himachal Pradesh one.

In Uttarakhand, two girls drowned in the Ganga near the Dangaleshwar temple on Monday morning when they were taking a holy dip in the river. In a separate incident, two people were killed when their car fell into a gorge on the Nainital-Kaladhungi road.

“A vehicle accident was reported near Priya Band on Nainital Kaladhungi Road on Monday morning, in which two persons died on the spot. Five passengers, who were injured, were rescued by SDRF,” said Disaster Response Force Commandant Manikant Mishra.

In a third incident, a resident of Kalusidah village was swept away while crossing a river. In Himachal Pradesh, one person was killed while three others were injured when their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Kayas village in the Raison area of Kullu district early on Monday.

The cloudburst left a trail of destruction as nine vehicles were swept away, a house was damaged, and road connectivity was badly affected. Meanwhile, Haryana reported four more deaths in rain-related incidents on Monday, taking the total toll to 34.

Yamuna rises again

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna rose again on Monday, following heavy rainfall in Haryana. The water level was 205.45 metres at 6 am and rose to 205.94 metres by the evening. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level may rise further to 206.1 metres at night.

DEHRADUN/CHANDIGARH: The rain fury continued to wreak havoc in North India on Monday, claiming 10 lives in three states. Five persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand, while Haryana reported four deaths and Himachal Pradesh one. In Uttarakhand, two girls drowned in the Ganga near the Dangaleshwar temple on Monday morning when they were taking a holy dip in the river. In a separate incident, two people were killed when their car fell into a gorge on the Nainital-Kaladhungi road. “A vehicle accident was reported near Priya Band on Nainital Kaladhungi Road on Monday morning, in which two persons died on the spot. Five passengers, who were injured, were rescued by SDRF,” said Disaster Response Force Commandant Manikant Mishra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a third incident, a resident of Kalusidah village was swept away while crossing a river. In Himachal Pradesh, one person was killed while three others were injured when their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Kayas village in the Raison area of Kullu district early on Monday. The cloudburst left a trail of destruction as nine vehicles were swept away, a house was damaged, and road connectivity was badly affected. Meanwhile, Haryana reported four more deaths in rain-related incidents on Monday, taking the total toll to 34. Yamuna rises again New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna rose again on Monday, following heavy rainfall in Haryana. The water level was 205.45 metres at 6 am and rose to 205.94 metres by the evening. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level may rise further to 206.1 metres at night.