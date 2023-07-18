Gangrape triggers political slugfest in Rajasthan, ABVP members named accused

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The gangrape incident reported on the campus of Jodhpur’s Jai Narayan Vyas University on Sunday has ignited a political row in Rajasthan, with both the opposition BJP and ruling Congress trading charges. The Congress alleges that the main accused in the crime in CM Gehlot’s hometown are affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is allied to the RSS.

The police said a minor Dalit girl fled from Ajmer to Jodhpur with her lover. They stayed at a lodge, where an intoxicated worker molested the girl and evicted them, and they were left stranded on the road. “The accused presumed that the minor couple had run away from home so would not go to the police. They gained their trust, offering them a ride in a car and providing them with food before taking them to the university campus,” said the police.

The girl was then subjected to gang rape while her lover was assaulted. The crime came to light when morning walkers discovered the distressed young couple. Outraged students at Kamla Nehru Girls College protested, demanding improved security measures, leading to clashes between the police and students, resulting in injuries.

The girl students demanded the death penalty for the perpetrators and submitted a memorandum to the Collector. The ABVP protested the police's claim of their involvement and submitted a memorandum to the commissioner. The police clashed with NSUI demonstrators, resulting in injuries. Four individuals, including three students, have been arrested over the incident.

The crime took place a day after BJP chief JP Nadda slammed the Gehlot government over the rising atrocities on women in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded on Twitter, urging the BJP not to politicize rape and emphasizing the importance of protecting and respecting women.

Gehlot alleged that individuals associated with the BJP were involved in rape incidents in Jodhpur and Madhya Pradesh. He criticized BJP leaders for their silence and the lack of condemnation. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara also accused ABVP workers of perpetrating the gangrape and criticised

the BJP for its association with them.

