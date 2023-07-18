Home Nation

Govt calls all-party meeting on July 19 prior to Monsoon session

Parliament

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the monsoon session of Parliament set to commence on July 20, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, which is a customary practice prior to the commencement of a Parliament session, is likely to deliberate on a host of issues related to the monsoon session.

While the government is expected to seek opposition's cooperation for the smooth operation of the session, protests over the violence in Manipur, Delhi ordinance and a host of other issues is expected by the Congress-led opposition.

Meanwhile, a similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar was deferred due to non-availability of leaders of many parties.

While opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is meeting in the national capital.

