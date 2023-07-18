Home Nation

Jaipur man kills wife by attacking her with screwdriver

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man killed his wife by attacking her with a screwdriver multiple times owing to a domestic dispute here, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in Shastri Nagar area late night on Monday when accused Kanaram got into a fight with his wife Mamta, Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said.

After the attack, the accused took his wife to the nearest hospital, where she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead, the SHO said.

The woman's brother has lodged a complaint following which a case of murder was registered against the accused, he said.

Police said that the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The couple has three children, including two daughters and a son.

The children were sleeping when the incident happened, the SHO said.

