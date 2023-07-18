Home Nation

Love 'only' factor that pushed Pakistani woman to enter India to live with Hindu man: Intel agencies

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, her lover Sachin is behind bars for sheltering them.

Published: 18th July 2023 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 06:48 PM

Sachin Meena and Seema Haider at their home in Rabupura village. 

Sachin Meena and Seema Haider at their home in Rabupura village. (AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's intelligence agencies have informed the government that love is the "only" factor that led a mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, a media report said on Monday.

Seema Ghulam Haider from Karachi in Sindh province and Sachin Meena in India got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Pakistani woman Seema Haider left the country only to marry an Indian man (Sachin Meena) out of love as no other factor/motive has come to forth so far," local Urdu daily, Jang, reported, quoting a report of the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

"According to the Pakistani intelligence agencies report, no other factors/motives except 'love' with Hindu Indian man appears to be the reason for leaving the country. The report has been submitted to the government," it said.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

Both of them were later released from jail.

OPINION | The pitfalls of love across three borders

Mian Mithoo, a high-profile religious leader in rural Sindh, known for using his seminary to convert Hindu girls to Islam and even bandits, has openly threatened to punish Seema if she returns.

His supporters have also threatened to attack Hindu worship places in Seema's village.

On Sunday there were reports of an attack on Radha Swami Darbar Temple in Sindh.

Jacobabad General Hindu Panchayat president Lalchand Seetlani and other office-bearers have condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over "reports that 30 Hindus have been kidnapped" in Kashmore and Ghotki.

"The HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in Kashmore and Ghotki, where some 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have been held hostage by organised criminal gangs," the commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas," the HRCP said.

