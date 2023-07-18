NCP faction of Sharad Pawar may lose Leader of Opposition post

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

NCP faction of Pawar Sr may lose LoP post After the split in the party, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has managed to get support from a majority of 54 MLAs of NCP. Now, one faction of NCP is in power, while another faction led by Sharad Pawar is set to lose the post of leader of Opposition (LoP). The party that has the highest number of MLAs in Opposition gets the LoP post. The Congress, which has 45 MLAs, decided to stake the claim and finalised Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat name as LoP in a meeting led by Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil. The proposal has been submitted to Congress president for approval. Two factions of NCP to contest 90 seats After joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar declared that his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will get 90 seats in state assembly election and 13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP Maharashtra state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said BJP will contest more than 152 seats in state assembly polls. While Ajit Pawar's NCP faction contests 90 seats as NDA ally, Sharad Pawar's NCP will contest 90 seats as MVA partner. Therefore, both will contest a total of 180 seats. Commitment to people first priority for Pawar For NCP chief Sharad Pawar, commitment to people always comes first in his priority list. Recently his wife spouse Pratibha Pawar underwent a surgery at Breach Candy Hospital. As she was getting discharged, Pawar and his daughter and NCP Lok Sabha MP Surpriya Sule were to take Pratiba home. As was his regular practice, Pawar called his office at YB Chavan Centre to inquire about the visitors. When he learned that a large number of people were waiting there to meet him, he asked Sule to get Pratibha discharged and taken home with care, while he met the waiting visitors. He later got flowers to welcome his spouse at their home. Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com