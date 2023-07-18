Panchayat diktat ex-communicates family of 14 in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another diktat issued by a Jharkhand Panchayat, a family of 14 has been out-casted from the village with an announcement that if anyone tries to be in contact with the family, they will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and undergo the punishment of 15 sticks.

After the family was denied ration, medicines, and other essential items, they lodged a complaint with Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner alleging that some strongmen in the village are conspiring to grab the land and the house in which they have been living.

Interestingly, a video of the village messenger announcing the out-casting of the family was also made viral on social media, in which he could be seen saying that anybody who keeps any contact with the family, will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and undergo punishment of 15 sticks. The incident took place at Bada Madanshahi-Chota Pangdo Panchayat in Sahibganj.

According to the complainant Saneja Khatoon, Shamsher Ali, in connivance with the Panchayat representatives, wants them to transfer their land in his name. When they opposed it, the Panchayat at the behest of the village strongmen, out-casted the family.

“After the diktat was issued by the Panchayat, we are not given ration and other essential items by the villagers and hence, food has not been cooked in the house for the last 10 days. I am not able to feed my children; I don’t know how I will survive in such situation. Due to heavy rains, ceiling of my house is also falling. We can’t get it repaired either,” said Suneja Khatoon.

She lodged a complaint at the local police station, but no action was taken, she added. “Despite repeated complaints, no action was taken as there is a nexus of the local police and Panchayat representatives in the village. As a last resort, I have given a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner,” said the complainant.

Suneja Khatoon also apprehends that they might be killed by the villagers through mob lynching or any other way. Panchayat representatives, however, said that there is no substance in the allegation that the family was out-casted by the Panchayat.

“Khatoon had filed an FIR against Shamsher alleging that he helped her daughter-in-law to flee from her house, she was called in the Panchayat, but she did not turn up,” said a Panchayat representative Md Salahuddin. When she did not turn up, her name was deleted from the Panchayat, as per the tradition as a symbol of out-casting, he added.

“But, the messenger exaggerated while making the announcement,” said Salahuddin. The family has not been out-casted and no fine has been imposed for violating the Panchayat order, he added. Sahibganj Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) also admitted that the decision was taken by the Panchayat in connection with a land dispute.

