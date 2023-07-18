PETA moves Supreme Court seeking review of Jallikattu verdict

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its May 18 verdict affirming the validity of the laws amended by the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, which sought to legitimise the bull-taming sport called as Jallikattu, Bullock Cart Race and Kambala.

A review has been sought of SC’s unanimous verdict rendered by a five-judge constitution bench comprising Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi (now retired), Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.

The bench in the 56-page verdict authored by Justice Aniruddha Bose took note of the fact that the three states had taken Presidential Assent with regard to the law. The court also directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with the law, taking note of the fact that the law prohibits causing any physical disturbance to the bulls.

Laying emphasis on the fact that the verdict suffers from error apparent on the face of the record, PETA in its plea has said the judgement fails to consider any part of the detailed factual and scientific record which was produced before this court that shows that ‘Jallikattu’ events are inherently cruel.

These ‘sports’ are against the natural instinct, behaviour and anatomy of the bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, serve no essential purpose, and ‘cause untold suffering, pain and cruelty to the animals used in them’, the plea said. Claiming that the SC’s decision gives rise to a ‘serious miscarriage of justice’, PETA in its plea has contended that the court has committed a grave error by justifying the amendments.

'Sport against bull's instinct'

