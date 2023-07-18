Home Nation

PETA moves Supreme Court seeking review of Jallikattu verdict

The bench in the 56-page verdict authored by Justice Aniruddha Bose took note of the fact that the three states had taken Presidential Assent with regards to the law.

Published: 18th July 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Palamedu Jallikattu

Jallikattu (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its May 18 verdict affirming the validity of the laws amended by the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, which sought to legitimise the bull-taming sport called as Jallikattu, Bullock Cart Race and Kambala.

A review has been sought of SC’s unanimous verdict rendered by a five-judge constitution bench comprising Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi (now retired), Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.

The bench in the 56-page verdict authored by Justice Aniruddha Bose took note of the fact that the three states had taken Presidential Assent with regard to the law. The court also directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with the law, taking note of the fact that the law prohibits causing any physical disturbance to the bulls.

Laying emphasis on the fact that the verdict suffers from error apparent on the face of the record, PETA in its plea has said the judgement fails to consider any part of the detailed factual and scientific record which was produced before this court that shows that ‘Jallikattu’ events are inherently cruel.

These ‘sports’ are against the natural instinct, behaviour and anatomy of the bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, serve no essential purpose, and ‘cause untold suffering, pain and cruelty to the animals used in them’, the plea said. Claiming that the SC’s decision gives rise to a ‘serious miscarriage of justice’, PETA in its plea has contended that the court has committed a grave error by justifying the amendments.

‘Sport against bull’s instinct’
These ‘sports’ are against the instinct, behaviour and anatomy of the bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, serve no purpose, and ‘cause untold suffering, pain and cruelty to the animals, the plea said
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu verdict People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp