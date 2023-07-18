Ponmudy's ordeal continues, summoned by ED at 4pm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy's ordeal with Enforcement Directorate is likely to continue on Tuesday after the 72-year-old MLA from Tirukkoyilur assembly was probed by the central agency for nearly 20 hours -- 13 hours at his home and seven hours at the ED office in Nungambakkam. He has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday evening at 4 pm.

After almost an overnight enquiry by the ED officials, both Ponmudi and his son Gautham Sigamani, an MP from Kallakurichi, were allowed to go home at about 3.30 am on Tuesday morning. They have been asked to appear before the ED officials at 4 pm on Tuesday again for further enquiry, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said.

"What's the logic in inquiring into a case 13 years after it was registered? This is nothing but a political vendetta by the BJP government because Ponmudi took on Governor R N Ravi on the new education policy, the appointment of vice-chancellors and other key issues," Saravanan added.

After the searches, which continued at his home in Saidapet at around 7 pm, the minister was taken to Enforcement Directorate to record his statement at 8 pm on Monday in his imported car along with CRPF policemen.

While there have been allegations that the Enforcement Directorate has seized fixed deposit receipts of Rs 41.9 crore, around Rs 70 lakh cash and some foreign currency, from the linked premises of the minister, there has been no confirmation from Enforcement Directorate. 'No unaccounted cash or any incriminating documents were seized from the Minister as being claimed,' Saravanan told reporters

The case pertains to allegations that Ponmudy violated quarry licenses during his tenure as a minister in the DMK government between 2006 and 2011. The case was filed by the AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa soon after it came to power in 2011. The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch had been investigating the case.

The minister is accused of obtaining mining/ quarry licences for his son and other family members, and the licensees are alleged to have quarried red sand beyond the permissible limit. the enforcement Directorate had called off searches of Ponmudy's home in Villupuram on Monday night.

The searches are happening after Madras High Court last month refused to stay proceedings in the case while dismissing a petition filed by Gowtham Sigamani.

The DMK leader was accused of illegally quarrying an excessive amount of red sand, amounting to 2,64,644 lorry loads. The alleged violation resulted in a loss of over Rs 28 crore to the public exchequer.

Ponmudy is the second minister in the DMK Cabinet who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. Senthil Balaji, who is the minister under the DMK regime, has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. He has been sent back to Puzhal prison on Monday after undergoing heart surgery in Kauvery Hospital.

