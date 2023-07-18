Home Nation

Rohingya Muslims demand release from 'holding centre' in J&K's Kathua, clash with police

The protest inside the "holding centre" broke out when a woman fell sick in the morning.

Published: 18th July 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image, Rohingya Muslims are seen carrying their children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Image used for representational purpsoese.

In this file image, Rohingya Muslims are seen carrying their children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Lodged at a "holding centre" here for the past over two years, over 200 Rohingyas from Myanmar on Tuesday held a protest and clashed with guards inside Hiranagar sub-jail demanding their release, official sources said.

However, a senior police officer dismissed the protest as "normal", saying they are holding protests for the past one month for their release from the centre.

A total of 271 Rohingyas, including 74 women and 70 children, are lodged at the sub-jail that was notified as a "holding centre" on March 5, 2021, for lodging illegal immigrants.

The official said the protest inside the holding centre broke out when a woman fell sick in the morning.

"Senior police and jail officials rushed to the scene and the situation is under control," he added.

The sources said police used mild force to disperse the protesters who reached near the main gate of the facility.

Rohingyas went on an indefinite hunger strike against their lodgment at the centre in May but called off their protest after they were persuaded by senior police and jail officials that the matter has been taken up with the Centre, and whenever the orders are received, they will be released or deported to their country of origin.

Most of the detained foreigners were found living illegally in Jammu during a special verification drive.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar.

Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of the country.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu have been urging the Centre for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that their presence is a "conspiracy to alter the demographic character" in the region and a "threat to peace".

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohingya Muslims Hiranagar sub-jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp