Stage set for united Oppostion conclave on July 18

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a significant increase in the number of parties joining the anti-BJP ‘united opposition’ bandwagon from 16 at the June 23 meeting in Patna to 26 for the Bengaluru meeting scheduled for Tuesday, an air of confidence pervaded the venue at Taj West End hotel on Monday, with several leaders expecting it to be a ‘game-changer’ in the Indian political scenario.

There is a clear objective of firming up a strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as leaders of the 26 parties sit down for daylong deliberations on Tuesday.

Leaders from Congress and other parties exchanged pleasantries at a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We are sure that this is going to be a game-changer in the Indian political scenario,” AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal told reporters while explaining the context and importance of the meeting.

ALSO READ | Leadership likely to be a tricky affair

While all leaders, including former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived by Monday evening, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to attend the meeting.

Venugopal said the meeting scheduled to start at 11am will deliberate on the action as well as strategies to be jointly adopted in the Parliament which will be in session from Thursday.

“Alliances for LS elections and the parties to contest, these are the things we will discuss. It will not happen in one meeting, it will take two or more meetings. It will take time,” he said.

Here to protect democracy, says Venugopal

Since parties other than UPA partners are also at the meeting, if required, discussions will also be held on a probable new name for the united opposition to replace the ‘United Progressive Alliance’.

“Basically, we are all united by a common purpose to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the constitutional rights and independence of our institutions. These are all under attack under the present regime of the BJP. They want to silence the opposition’s voice. They are misusing agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to suppress the voice of the opposition,” KC Venugopal said. On Rahul’s role, Venugopal said he is a mass leader. “In the last meeting in Patna everybody praised him for the Bharat Jodo yatra.” he added.

ALSO READ | More conclaves in Maharashtra, TN, Bengal?

People are in great distress due to unemployment and price rise, but there are no concrete measures to address them. “We are not here only to attain power. We are here to address the genuine concerns of the biggest democratic country in the world. People are aware and they will teach a lesson to those who have failed in governance,” he added.

Venugopal and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said after the opposition parties met in Patna, the BJP and PM Modi were rattled and are therefore trying to breathe life into the NDA through their meeting with allied parties in New Delhi on Tuesday, they said.

ALSO READ | All eyes on Sonia’s role in Bengaluru opposition conclave

BENGALURU: With a significant increase in the number of parties joining the anti-BJP ‘united opposition’ bandwagon from 16 at the June 23 meeting in Patna to 26 for the Bengaluru meeting scheduled for Tuesday, an air of confidence pervaded the venue at Taj West End hotel on Monday, with several leaders expecting it to be a ‘game-changer’ in the Indian political scenario. There is a clear objective of firming up a strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as leaders of the 26 parties sit down for daylong deliberations on Tuesday. Leaders from Congress and other parties exchanged pleasantries at a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We are sure that this is going to be a game-changer in the Indian political scenario,” AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal told reporters while explaining the context and importance of the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Leadership likely to be a tricky affair While all leaders, including former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived by Monday evening, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to attend the meeting. Venugopal said the meeting scheduled to start at 11am will deliberate on the action as well as strategies to be jointly adopted in the Parliament which will be in session from Thursday. “Alliances for LS elections and the parties to contest, these are the things we will discuss. It will not happen in one meeting, it will take two or more meetings. It will take time,” he said. Here to protect democracy, says Venugopal Since parties other than UPA partners are also at the meeting, if required, discussions will also be held on a probable new name for the united opposition to replace the ‘United Progressive Alliance’. “Basically, we are all united by a common purpose to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the constitutional rights and independence of our institutions. These are all under attack under the present regime of the BJP. They want to silence the opposition’s voice. They are misusing agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to suppress the voice of the opposition,” KC Venugopal said. On Rahul’s role, Venugopal said he is a mass leader. “In the last meeting in Patna everybody praised him for the Bharat Jodo yatra.” he added. ALSO READ | More conclaves in Maharashtra, TN, Bengal? People are in great distress due to unemployment and price rise, but there are no concrete measures to address them. “We are not here only to attain power. We are here to address the genuine concerns of the biggest democratic country in the world. People are aware and they will teach a lesson to those who have failed in governance,” he added. Venugopal and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said after the opposition parties met in Patna, the BJP and PM Modi were rattled and are therefore trying to breathe life into the NDA through their meeting with allied parties in New Delhi on Tuesday, they said. ALSO READ | All eyes on Sonia’s role in Bengaluru opposition conclave