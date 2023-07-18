Home Nation

Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital 

The hospital staff noticed smoke emanating from the AC duct line of two wards where the children were admitted Monday night.

Published: 18th July 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

JAIPUR: About 30 children were shifted to safety after a fire broke out at JK Lon Hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

The hospital staff noticed smoke emanating from the AC duct line of two wards where the children were admitted Monday night, they said.

"Resident doctors and nursing staff immediately sounded alert and 30 children admitted to two wards were shifted to other wards of the hospital," hospital Superintendent Dr Kailash Meena said.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, he added.

Meena said the hospital staff managed to douse the fire themselves with the help of the firefighting equipment.

He said a committee will be formed to investigate the matter as the children's ward was recently constructed.

Necessary action will be taken if lapses are found, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JK Lon Hospital Rajasthan Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp