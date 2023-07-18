Home Nation

UP govt committed to making India free from menace of narcotics: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath supported the enforcement of a ban on narcotics, claiming that an effective action was being taken in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 18th July 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Reiterating the UP government’s commitment to contributing to the national goal of eradicating drug addiction and making India a drug-free nation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath supported the enforcement of a ban on narcotics, claiming that effective action was being taken in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, on the occasion of the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, a total of 4,146.75 kg of drugs have been disposed,  seized through 984 cases in Uttar Pradesh,” said the CM while virtually taking part in the regional meet under the chairmanship of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Monday.

“Besides ruining the young generation, the menace of narcotics and drug addiction was leaving its traces in society. So an effective ban on drugs is the need of the hour. We, in UP, are committed to effective action in this direction following the policy of zero tolerance towards narcotics peddling,” said the CM.

Yogi claimed that following the guidelines of the Centre, a state-level committee of National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) and district-level committees established across 75 districts had already been set up. “A total of four meetings of the state-level committee of NCORD have been held in the state so far,” he said.

The CM said that in the first state-level meeting, it was decided to form Anti-Narcotics Task Force.  In the second meeting, the installation of steel-plated warning boards in all restaurants/pubs/bars, etc was made mandatory, in the third meeting, the decision to establish the Advanced Data Processing Research Institute, satellite mapping, and destruction of the opium poppy crops was taken, said Yogi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug Trafficking and National Security Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp