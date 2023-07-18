UP govt committed to making India free from menace of narcotics: Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reiterating the UP government’s commitment to contributing to the national goal of eradicating drug addiction and making India a drug-free nation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath supported the enforcement of a ban on narcotics, claiming that effective action was being taken in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, on the occasion of the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, a total of 4,146.75 kg of drugs have been disposed, seized through 984 cases in Uttar Pradesh,” said the CM while virtually taking part in the regional meet under the chairmanship of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Monday.

“Besides ruining the young generation, the menace of narcotics and drug addiction was leaving its traces in society. So an effective ban on drugs is the need of the hour. We, in UP, are committed to effective action in this direction following the policy of zero tolerance towards narcotics peddling,” said the CM.

Yogi claimed that following the guidelines of the Centre, a state-level committee of National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) and district-level committees established across 75 districts had already been set up. “A total of four meetings of the state-level committee of NCORD have been held in the state so far,” he said.

The CM said that in the first state-level meeting, it was decided to form Anti-Narcotics Task Force. In the second meeting, the installation of steel-plated warning boards in all restaurants/pubs/bars, etc was made mandatory, in the third meeting, the decision to establish the Advanced Data Processing Research Institute, satellite mapping, and destruction of the opium poppy crops was taken, said Yogi.

