22-year-old dies in police custody in Jharkhand; family alleges police thrashed him to death

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A 22-year-old youth, Ashfaq Khan died in police custody on Tuesday after being caught by the villagers red-handed. He was caught while breaking open the lock of a house and later handed over to Barhi police station in Hazaribagh by Basudev Prasad with a written complaint.

According to Ashfaq’s uncle Zahid Khan, villagers handed him over to the police on Monday after thrashing him badly. Zahid Khan further alleged that the police after taking him into custody also beat him badly for the whole night. “After his condition deteriorated, Ashfaq was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Barhi on Tuesday. Once we got the information, we rushed there immediately but found him dead,” said Zahid Khan.

According to the uncle of the deceased, Vipin Yadav and others allegedly caught him while breaking open the lock of a house and thrashed him badly and handed him over to the police. He was tortured so brutally in police custody that he became unconscious following which he was admitted to the hospital, he said. “It is being said that he was caught while breaking the lock of the house and not stealing anything. Even if they caught my son red-handed, they should have handed him over to the police and sent him to jail,” said Zahid Khan.

Angered by the incident, the villagers blocked GT Road demanding action against the police personnel responsible for the death of Ashfaq. According to police, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but remained tight-lipped over the modus operandi used for the same.

“When Ashfaq was to be taken to be produced before the court, he was found unconscious in the lock-up. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe.

Since it is a case of custodial death, all guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission will be followed, he added. “The case will be referred to CID for investigation. Action will be taken against all those officials and police personnel, who were on duty at the time of the incident on the basis of the report submitted by DSP, said the SP.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as the lock-up was locked from outside when the incident took place and further investigation is being carried out, he added. The SP said that the deceased has a crime history and has been to jail earlier also.

RANCHI: A 22-year-old youth, Ashfaq Khan died in police custody on Tuesday after being caught by the villagers red-handed. He was caught while breaking open the lock of a house and later handed over to Barhi police station in Hazaribagh by Basudev Prasad with a written complaint. According to Ashfaq’s uncle Zahid Khan, villagers handed him over to the police on Monday after thrashing him badly. Zahid Khan further alleged that the police after taking him into custody also beat him badly for the whole night. “After his condition deteriorated, Ashfaq was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Barhi on Tuesday. Once we got the information, we rushed there immediately but found him dead,” said Zahid Khan. According to the uncle of the deceased, Vipin Yadav and others allegedly caught him while breaking open the lock of a house and thrashed him badly and handed him over to the police. He was tortured so brutally in police custody that he became unconscious following which he was admitted to the hospital, he said. “It is being said that he was caught while breaking the lock of the house and not stealing anything. Even if they caught my son red-handed, they should have handed him over to the police and sent him to jail,” said Zahid Khan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Angered by the incident, the villagers blocked GT Road demanding action against the police personnel responsible for the death of Ashfaq. According to police, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but remained tight-lipped over the modus operandi used for the same. “When Ashfaq was to be taken to be produced before the court, he was found unconscious in the lock-up. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe. Since it is a case of custodial death, all guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission will be followed, he added. “The case will be referred to CID for investigation. Action will be taken against all those officials and police personnel, who were on duty at the time of the incident on the basis of the report submitted by DSP, said the SP. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide as the lock-up was locked from outside when the incident took place and further investigation is being carried out, he added. The SP said that the deceased has a crime history and has been to jail earlier also.