Appear with report on compliance of order or face proceedings: NGT to Raipur collector

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant observation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed its strong displeasure against the Raipur collector for not appearing before it nor submitting any report regarding the compliance of the Tribunal’s order of 2016 on noise and air pollution owing to various activities carried out during festivals in Chhattisgarh capital.

The NGT had on 5 May this year directed the Raipur collector (representative) to submit an action taken report on its order or the reasons for non-compliance thereof.

The green panel earlier directed the district authorities not to allow pandals or marquees (temporary large tent-like structures) and welcome gates created on the roads during religious festivals like Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, etc.

“The conduct and attitude shown by the Raipur collector cannot be appreciated as it amounts to disobedience with regard to compliance of the Tribunal’s order. It’s an offence under Section 26 of the NGT Act. However, before taking any action including criminal proceedings against the defaulter, we will give a further opportunity. The collector is directed to appear in person during the next hearing to explain as to why Tribunal’s order has not been complied with and also give reasons for non-compliance thereof”, stated the NGT order. The next hearing is scheduled on 8 August.

The Tribunal had observed that the noise levels during the festival seasons though temporary can be quite annoying and remains a cause of concern that needs to be viewed seriously by the district authorities.

Earlier, an execution application alleging the Tribunal’s order dated 27 September 2016, has not been complied with by the authorities, the NGT principal bench, New Delhi. They issued notice to the Raipur collector to submit an action taken report and the statement regarding the allegation. However, the collector didn't turn up nor submitted any report on 17 July, the day of the hearing.

The order was passed on the plea and complaint filed by the civil society group Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti. The complaint cites that such pandals or gates erected during the religious festivals on roads and public places create much trouble, leading to distress to many particularly senior citizens and children besides leading to high noise pollution.

The Tribunal in August 2022 had instructed the district administration to remain alert and ensure the smooth flow of road traffic, the air ambience quality during the festivals be maintained within the prescribed norms and there should be a check on noise pollution.

