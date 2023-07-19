Goa child rights body concerned over delay in medico-legal care to minor sexual assault survivors

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said it regrets the gross insensitivity towards minor survivors of sexual assault who have to wait for hours for medico-legal care, claiming it only intensifies their trauma.

In a media statement issued here, commission's chairperson Peter F Borges said the slow pace of investigation, delay in deposition of samples with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and less centres for comprehensive medico-legal care are the loopholes that need to be sealed.

There is also a need for proper system to address the mental health concerns - an important aspect of the trauma associated with sexual assault at every centre, he said.

“One of the primary purposes of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was to provide speedy justice to children victims of sexual offences in a child-friendly manner,” he said.

The commission has recommended that adequate arrangements be made at the North Goa District Hospital and Sub District Hospital at Ponda (South Goa), with the availability of female gynaecologists and personnel for psychosocial care, to deliver medico-legal care for minor victims of sexual assault.

Borges has also recommended that a circular be issued by the Director General of Police to ensure quick access to medico-legal care for the victims and deposition of samples with the FSL.

