India eases COVID-19 rules for international flyers, RT-PCR tests dropped

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the world returning to a new normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the easing of its guidelines for international travellers.

The Union Health Ministry said that the two per cent random testing of international flyers will be dropped from July 20th on account of India's improving conditions following the pandemic. The Centre had earlier come out with guidelines for international travellers when the pandemic was raging in India and globally.

"Taking note of the prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travellers in the context of Covid-19," a statement issued by the ministry said.

The new guidelines will be applicable at all points of entry including airports, seaports, and land borders. "However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travellers shall continue to apply," the statement said.

On May 6, the WHO had announced that it is ending its highest level of alert for Covid-19 - three years after its original declaration, saying that countries should now manage the virus along with other infectious diseases. However, the global health body also said the decision did not mean the danger was over and cautioned that emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changed.

The health ministry said the dropping of the random testing doesn’t mean that India has stopped following the Covid-19 situation. "The ministry continues to follow the Covid-19 scenario closely," the statement added. However, some measures are expected to continue.

The ministry said that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

During travel, the ministry said, "In-flight announcements about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed, preferable use of masks and following physical distancing shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry."

"Any passenger having symptoms of Covid during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol and the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment."

On arrival, the "de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing," said the new guidelines.

The guidelines said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. It also said that thermal screening should be done on all passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The updated guidelines are available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

NEW DELHI: With the world returning to a new normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the easing of its guidelines for international travellers. The Union Health Ministry said that the two per cent random testing of international flyers will be dropped from July 20th on account of India's improving conditions following the pandemic. The Centre had earlier come out with guidelines for international travellers when the pandemic was raging in India and globally. "Taking note of the prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travellers in the context of Covid-19," a statement issued by the ministry said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new guidelines will be applicable at all points of entry including airports, seaports, and land borders. "However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travellers shall continue to apply," the statement said. On May 6, the WHO had announced that it is ending its highest level of alert for Covid-19 - three years after its original declaration, saying that countries should now manage the virus along with other infectious diseases. However, the global health body also said the decision did not mean the danger was over and cautioned that emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changed. The health ministry said the dropping of the random testing doesn’t mean that India has stopped following the Covid-19 situation. "The ministry continues to follow the Covid-19 scenario closely," the statement added. However, some measures are expected to continue. The ministry said that all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. During travel, the ministry said, "In-flight announcements about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed, preferable use of masks and following physical distancing shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry." "Any passenger having symptoms of Covid during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol and the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment." On arrival, the "de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing," said the new guidelines. The guidelines said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. It also said that thermal screening should be done on all passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The updated guidelines are available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.