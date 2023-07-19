Home Nation

Manipur: Mothers' protest concludes peacefully in Imphal 

Despite the curfew and presence of state police and RAF personnel, women at Singjamei, Wangkhei and Sagolband in Imphal joined the protests.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Protests by women groups across Imphal Valley passed off peacefully amid a full-day curfew on Wednesday.

Responding to the "Mothers' Protest" call by Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, women in large numbers hit the streets across the valley demanding implementation of NRC, immediate convening of the Assembly session, maintaining territorial integrity of the state and objection to a separate administration.

Sit-in protests were also held at Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts in view of the protest call.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police have detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district during which his vehicle was torched.

