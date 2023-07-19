Self-taught artist turns bones into art pieces in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir’s only self-taught bone artist Aziz-ul-Rehman turns waste materials, including bones, into art through his artistic creativity. “I was interested in art right from my childhood. I used to make sketches, paintings and carvings. And over time, I developed an interest in bone art after I made a small object using bones,” Rehman told this newspaper.

He said nobody taught him the bone art which is unique to Kashmir. It is known for wood carving, Kani weaving, shawl weaving and carpet weaving, etc. “I am self-taught and I have also used social media to hone my skills further,” Aziz said.

Hailing from the Gulabagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Aziz said he used to make small objects like pendants and earrings out of bones initially. However, he has now expanded the range of products after gaining more experience. The lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic provided him time to display his creativity in full and diversify the range of bone art products.

“There was a lot of free time during the Covid-19 pandemic. I used to make different things out of bones and increased the varieties and diversified the products,” Aziz said. He now makes bone ornaments, necklaces, earrings, bone candles, pen holders, brush holders, key chains, knives, earrings stands, jewellery stands and other decorative and wall pieces

Aziz, who is doing Masters in Fisheries Science at the Faculty of Fisheries in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), said he also learnt the art of real skull maceration. “This is all self-taught”.

Aziz has not spent any penny on procuring raw materials as he gets the bones free of cost.

“There has never been a problem with raw materials (bones) as Kashmir is a meat-consuming region. I

never faced a shortage of raw material and got bones free of cost,” Aziz said.

As people have gradually gathered knowledge about his unique bone art, the demand for the same has increased. “I have started an account on Instagram and am getting orders from people both from within J&K and outside the state. The response from people has been good and is increasing,” Aziz said.

Aziz held the first state-level bone art exhibition in Srinagar recently. The exhibition was facilitated by the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir.

“There was a tremendous response to the exhibition. Everybody was interested to know more about bone art. People were fascinated to see how the unique art was made,” Aziz said. Encouraged by the public response to the exhibition, Aziz is planning to hold more such exhibitions in J&K and within the country to showcase his talent and creativity.

