Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in JK’s Machil sector

Published: 19th July 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Army on Wednesday said troops foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Machil sector of the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by killing two armed militants.

According to a tweet by Indian Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, army, BSF and J&K police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by militants in the Machil sector of Kupwara in the morning today.

It said two militants were killed in the gunfight with the troops.

The bodies of the two militants along with arms and ammunition have been recovered, said ADGP Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar. He said the combing operation in the area was going on.

