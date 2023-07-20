13 killed in landslide at village in Maharashtra's Raigad district; search and rescue ops on

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: 13 people were killed after a massive landslide at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place after torrential rains in the area.

CM Shinde reached the site in the morning to take stock of the situation and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"This village was not on the list of landslide-prone villages," Shinde told reporters there.

"Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble," he said.

This is a very unfortunate incident and the state government stands with the affected people, the CM said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also said that the Maharashtra government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured.

There is continuous heavy rainfall and the debris and rubble have mounted up to 15 to 20 feet, he said.

On the rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers, the CM said 50 to 60 containers have been arranged for them (as temporary shelters) and there was a plan to move them to a safer place.

"We will soon take steps to carry out proper rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers. I have spoken to the divisional commissioner and district collector and discussed the permanent rehabilitation of these villagers immediately. We are doing it on a war footing," Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement said 48 families were living there.

Four NDRF teams along with local authorities were engaged in the rescue work, an official said. Fire brigade and some local trekkers were also helping in the rescue operation, he added.

The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, the official said.

Rescue teams from neighbouring Thane were also sent to the spot, as per the authorities.

The village is six km from Morbe Dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai. Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road.

Meanwhile, UBT Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray also reacted to the landslide in Raigad. He said, "The situation at the site is heart-wrenching. We tried to speak to villagers, but it is difficult to reach there. The rescue operations are on. We did not want to put more pressure on the state machinery by insisting to go on the exact spot."

He also added that he doesn't want to politicise the issue at the moment. We will later raise the questions. But we will focus on the rescue operations for now as we need to save lives first," he said.

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district. The massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families.

According to police, 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris. One rescuer has also reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)

MUMBAI: 13 people were killed after a massive landslide at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday. The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, an official said. The incident took place after torrential rains in the area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Shinde reached the site in the morning to take stock of the situation and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations. "This village was not on the list of landslide-prone villages," Shinde told reporters there. "Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble," he said. This is a very unfortunate incident and the state government stands with the affected people, the CM said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also said that the Maharashtra government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured. There is continuous heavy rainfall and the debris and rubble have mounted up to 15 to 20 feet, he said.On the rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers, the CM said 50 to 60 containers have been arranged for them (as temporary shelters) and there was a plan to move them to a safer place. "We will soon take steps to carry out proper rehabilitation of the landslide-affected villagers. I have spoken to the divisional commissioner and district collector and discussed the permanent rehabilitation of these villagers immediately. We are doing it on a war footing," Shinde said. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement said 48 families were living there. खालापूर (जि. रायगड) येथील इरशाळगडाच्या पायथ्याशी असलेल्या वस्तीवर दरड कोसळली आहे. या घटनेची माहिती मिळताच मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde हे तातडीने घटनास्थळी दाखल झाले असून मदत व बचावकार्याचा आढावा घेत आहेत. प्रचंड पाऊस आणि अवघड रस्ता यामुळे बचाव कार्य कार्यात अडथळा येत असला तरी… pic.twitter.com/ipXze5yOZu — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 20, 2023 Four NDRF teams along with local authorities were engaged in the rescue work, an official said. Fire brigade and some local trekkers were also helping in the rescue operation, he added. The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, the official said. Rescue teams from neighbouring Thane were also sent to the spot, as per the authorities. The village is six km from Morbe Dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai. Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Meanwhile, UBT Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray also reacted to the landslide in Raigad. He said, "The situation at the site is heart-wrenching. We tried to speak to villagers, but it is difficult to reach there. The rescue operations are on. We did not want to put more pressure on the state machinery by insisting to go on the exact spot." He also added that he doesn't want to politicise the issue at the moment. We will later raise the questions. But we will focus on the rescue operations for now as we need to save lives first," he said. This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district. The massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. According to police, 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris. One rescuer has also reportedly died of cardiac arrest. (With inputs from PTI)