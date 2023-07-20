2 crore students enrolled in primary schools: Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stressing on elevating the standard of education, both at the basic and higher levels, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that over the last six years, around 55 lakh-60 lakh more students had taken admission in state council schools while prior to 2017, parents would dread sending their children to such government-run primary schools.

The CM also extended an invitation to private university owners and higher education institution groups for investment in the state.“Even the parents did not want to send their child to government schools which were in bad condition due to lack of maintenance. Today we find number of students going up in those government schools where unkempt bushes used to be a common visual on premises instead of well-kept trees and manicured play grounds.

Today, the walls of the school buildings are adorned with the creative expressions of students in the form of paintings, parents, enthused by the ambience, are willing to send their ward to school,” he said adding that now over 1.91 crore students were being imparted knowledge in UP basic education schools and that number was more than the population of many countries of the world.

While releasing a sum of `1,200 per student studying in schools of UP Basic Education Board for academic session 2023-24 on Wednesday, the CM stated that the amount was transferred to the parent’s bank accounts through DBT for the purchase of uniforms, sweater, school bag, shoes, and stationery as per size and choices of the students.

Referring to NITI Aayog report, CM Yogi said that achieving the goal of liberating Uttar Pradesh from poverty was a significant accomplishment and among the parameters set by NITI Aayog, education was the primary one.

He stated that there was a substantial progress in the field of education, the positive results of which would be evident in the next 5-10 years. “Notably, the education sector has witnessed significant transformation, particularly in the aspirational districts,” said Yogi. Meanwhile, later in the day, the CM invited the prominent private universities and groups of higher education institutions to invest in education sector in UP.

He said the investment in education was never a waste. “It is a medium of sprucing up the future of society and the nation at large. UP, with a huge young population, has immense potential and probabilities and the private education groups should take benefit of this resources,” said the CM while participating in an interactive session with the Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, directors and Chief Executive Officers of prominent higher educational institutions and private universities of South India and Central India here on Wednesday.

Assuring the owners of higher educational institutions of all help in setting up universities in unserved districts of UP, CM Yogi was the representative of the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage and Varanasi was the living example of it.

LUCKNOW: Stressing on elevating the standard of education, both at the basic and higher levels, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that over the last six years, around 55 lakh-60 lakh more students had taken admission in state council schools while prior to 2017, parents would dread sending their children to such government-run primary schools. The CM also extended an invitation to private university owners and higher education institution groups for investment in the state.“Even the parents did not want to send their child to government schools which were in bad condition due to lack of maintenance. Today we find number of students going up in those government schools where unkempt bushes used to be a common visual on premises instead of well-kept trees and manicured play grounds. Today, the walls of the school buildings are adorned with the creative expressions of students in the form of paintings, parents, enthused by the ambience, are willing to send their ward to school,” he said adding that now over 1.91 crore students were being imparted knowledge in UP basic education schools and that number was more than the population of many countries of the world.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While releasing a sum of `1,200 per student studying in schools of UP Basic Education Board for academic session 2023-24 on Wednesday, the CM stated that the amount was transferred to the parent’s bank accounts through DBT for the purchase of uniforms, sweater, school bag, shoes, and stationery as per size and choices of the students. Referring to NITI Aayog report, CM Yogi said that achieving the goal of liberating Uttar Pradesh from poverty was a significant accomplishment and among the parameters set by NITI Aayog, education was the primary one. He stated that there was a substantial progress in the field of education, the positive results of which would be evident in the next 5-10 years. “Notably, the education sector has witnessed significant transformation, particularly in the aspirational districts,” said Yogi. Meanwhile, later in the day, the CM invited the prominent private universities and groups of higher education institutions to invest in education sector in UP. He said the investment in education was never a waste. “It is a medium of sprucing up the future of society and the nation at large. UP, with a huge young population, has immense potential and probabilities and the private education groups should take benefit of this resources,” said the CM while participating in an interactive session with the Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, directors and Chief Executive Officers of prominent higher educational institutions and private universities of South India and Central India here on Wednesday. Assuring the owners of higher educational institutions of all help in setting up universities in unserved districts of UP, CM Yogi was the representative of the country’s spiritual and cultural heritage and Varanasi was the living example of it.